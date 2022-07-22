Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATST stock traded down GBX 1.31 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 960 ($11.48). 204,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 932.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 958.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 558.14. Alliance Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 867.84 ($10.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($12.97).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

