Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

