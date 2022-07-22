Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.