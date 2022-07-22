Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

