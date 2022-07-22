Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

