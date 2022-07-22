Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.34, but opened at $111.28. Alphabet shares last traded at $111.41, with a volume of 298,067 shares.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 122.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

