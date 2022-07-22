Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

