Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,590. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

