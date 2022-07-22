Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

