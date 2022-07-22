Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

