Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Altus Power Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

