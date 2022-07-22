Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42.60 ($0.51), with a volume of 163914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Specifically, insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 1,000 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £530 ($633.59).

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

