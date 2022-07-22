Ambire AdEx 1-Day Volume Tops $3.26 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

