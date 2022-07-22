Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,286,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 490,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $136.56. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $265.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

