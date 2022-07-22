Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 3,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $913.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.