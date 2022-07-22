American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AMNB opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

