Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Amplitude Trading Up 2.7 %

Amplitude stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amplitude by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,071,000 after buying an additional 1,317,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Amplitude by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

