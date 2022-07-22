Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

USA stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$113.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$33.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

