Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

OrganiGram Stock Down 4.7 %

About OrganiGram

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.42 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.47 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

