Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 353,789 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

