Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 22nd (ABT, ACRE, AFRM, AKA, ALA, ALIT, ALLY, AMCX, AMTB, AN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 22nd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $112.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.00.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $5.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.00 to C$32.50.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $12.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $55.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target cut by Moffett Nathanson to $30.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $33.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $159.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $28.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $50.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.50.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $2.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $91.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $65.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $65.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $44.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $29.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $190.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $238.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $32.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $40.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by Wedbush to $40.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $102.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $30.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $25.50.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $195.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $213.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $14.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $42.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $44.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $47.00.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $88.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $129.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $95.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $86.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $90.00.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $4.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to $170.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $125.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $55.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG to $38.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $86.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $20.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $134.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $132.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $85.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $340.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $120.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $135.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $425.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $400.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $41.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $266.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $577.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $550.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $60.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $400.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $33.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price increased by Stephens to $34.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $80.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $52.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $50.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $46.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $20.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $34.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $44.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $40.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $298.00.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $46.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$34.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to $46.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price cut by Stephens to $32.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $130.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $16.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $165.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $60.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target raised by Stephens to $57.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $4.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $43.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $36.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $246.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $265.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $21.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$40.50 to C$38.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $51.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $136.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $25.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $66.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.25.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $157.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $80.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $170.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $73.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $8.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its target price raised by Stephens to $23.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $200.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Wedbush to $188.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $51.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $45.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price cut by Stephens to $38.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $63.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $45.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $28.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $86.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $18.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $54.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $43.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $31.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $40.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $180.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $153.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $93.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $110.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $160.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $52.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $68.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $95.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $320.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $107.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $53.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $240.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $280.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $58.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $41.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. to $17.00.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $15.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $52.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $70.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $175.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $53.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $60.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $67.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $74.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $25.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $213.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $21.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $80.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $76.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price increased by Stephens to $66.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $52.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $52.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $270.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$80.00 to C$74.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $225.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $250.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $72.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $21.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $38.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $36.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by Wedbush to $108.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $19.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $261.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $252.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $52.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $33.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $25.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Wedbush to $85.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $18.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $77.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $206.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $107.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $53.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. to $115.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $42.00.

