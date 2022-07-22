Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.11 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

