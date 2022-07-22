Analysts Set Expectations for Truist Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

