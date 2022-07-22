Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN):

7/18/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $46.00.

7/13/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RIVN traded down 2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 32.08. 497,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,410,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is 44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

