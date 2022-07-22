Analyzing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) and KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and KKR Acquisition Holdings I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 KKR Acquisition Holdings I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.09%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than KKR Acquisition Holdings I.

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and KKR Acquisition Holdings I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $2.08 billion 0.24 -$83.73 million N/A N/A KKR Acquisition Holdings I N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

KKR Acquisition Holdings I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and KKR Acquisition Holdings I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -4.18% N/A -10.35% KKR Acquisition Holdings I N/A -38.53% 2.00%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats KKR Acquisition Holdings I on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment provides a range of services, including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise environmental remediation services, such as site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; rail infrastructure services, including planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities; and heavy civil construction services consisting of road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

