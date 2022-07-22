Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.65) to GBX 3,175 ($37.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.05) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,900 ($46.62) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.01).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,671 ($31.93) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,278.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,511.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The company has a market cap of £35.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.