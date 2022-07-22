Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.65) to GBX 3,175 ($37.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.05) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,900 ($46.62) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.01).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,671 ($31.93) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,278.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,511.21. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The company has a market cap of £35.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.