Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 524,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

