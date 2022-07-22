Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 524,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

