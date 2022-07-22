Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.01). 18,425,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,610,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

