ankrETH Market Cap Hits $85.72 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

