ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.42. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

