Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.