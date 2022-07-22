Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,127 shares.The stock last traded at $41.34 and had previously closed at $41.27.
The firm has a market cap of $768.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.
In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
