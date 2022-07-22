Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 57,127 shares.The stock last traded at $41.34 and had previously closed at $41.27.

The firm has a market cap of $768.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,549.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

