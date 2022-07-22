Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($17.69) to GBX 1,460 ($17.45) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.55) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,384.44 ($16.55).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($12.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,286.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,426.83. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.51).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

