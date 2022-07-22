ApeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.75 or 0.00028510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 43% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $713.02 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032932 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars.

