Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.39) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.51). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Shares of APLS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $69.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,789 shares of company stock worth $4,577,805. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $226,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

