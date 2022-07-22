Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $40.72. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $902.36 million, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

