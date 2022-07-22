Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

AQMS opened at $0.92 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

