Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.89. 314,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.40 and its 200 day moving average is $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

