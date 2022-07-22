Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 28,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 217,637 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.86.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

