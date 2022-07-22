Ares Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $677,109.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $677,476.01 and $677,109.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
