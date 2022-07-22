ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 57,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 160,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

ARHT Media Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 million during the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

