Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 14,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,665,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Arrival Stock Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrival Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after buying an additional 14,836,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.