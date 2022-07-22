Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 14,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,665,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Arrival Stock Down 9.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.
Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
