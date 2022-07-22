Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.26% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $94,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.97. 2,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

