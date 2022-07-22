Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.89. 28,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,894,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462 over the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

