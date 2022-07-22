ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New €920.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $542.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.28 and a 200-day moving average of $598.63. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

