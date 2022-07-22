Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 3,157 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

