Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys Shares of 9,365 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

