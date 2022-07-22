Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $6.66 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51.

