Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $699,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VV stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

