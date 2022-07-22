Aspire Wealth Management Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 368.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

